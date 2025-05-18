Congressman Frank J. Mrvan announced the rescheduled Community Conversations that will be held throughout Indiana’s First Congressional District on Thursday, May 29, 2025.

Congressman Mrvan stated, “I invite residents to attend one of my rescheduled Community Conversations that I will be holding on May 29, 2025. I believe these opportunities allow me to hear directly from constituents and better represent our collective interests in our nation’s capital. Additionally, I will provide a brief update on the 119th Session of Congress and my work on the House Appropriations Committee.”

Thursday – May 29, 2025

12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. – Michigan City – City Hall Council Chambers, 100 East Michigan Boulevard, Michigan City, IN 46360

2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. – Memorial Opera House, 104 Indiana Avenue, Valparaiso, IN 46383

5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. – Indiana University Northwest, Bergland Auditorium in the Savannah Center, 65 West 33rd Avenue, Gary, IN 46408

Please note that all times listed are Central Time.