“Michigan City Area Schools is looking to gain feedback on the Year 2 of the Strategic Plan Implementation process and we need your help. We would greatly appreciate your time completing our Strategic Plan Implementation Year 2 Survey, which can be found here:

The purpose of this survey is to gain a better understanding of what the MCAS community has noticed during year 2 implementation of the Strategic Plan. The survey will ask you a variety of questions about the district and schools currently, as well as your hopes and aspirations for the future of the district. It should take about 10-15 minutes to complete.