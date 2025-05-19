Michigan City Area Schools posted the following statement to their Facebook page regarding feedback on the Year 2 of the Strategic Plan Implementation process:
“Dear MCAS Families, Alumni, and Community Members:
“Michigan City Area Schools is looking to gain feedback on the Year 2 of the Strategic Plan Implementation process and we need your help. We would greatly appreciate your time completing our Strategic Plan Implementation Year 2 Survey, which can be found here:The purpose of this survey is to gain a better understanding of what the MCAS community has noticed during year 2 implementation of the Strategic Plan. The survey will ask you a variety of questions about the district and schools currently, as well as your hopes and aspirations for the future of the district. It should take about 10-15 minutes to complete.The last day to complete this survey is May 30th.
“Results from this survey will be used to assist with making better data informed decisions and actions in order to bring the community’s collective vision to life. Your response to this survey will be kept anonymous. We greatly appreciate your feedback!”