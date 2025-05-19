LA PORTE, IN—The La Porte Educational Development Foundation (LPEDF) transformed the annual La Porte Community School Corporation staff recognition event into an elegant “Evening with the Stars: A Gratitude Gala” on May 15, 2025, at

the La Porte Civic Auditorium. The event honored the dedicated professionals of La Porte Schools and celebrated their commitment to student success. Under the new leadership of Development Director Carl Savich and Communications

Director Pam Stanfield-Tompkins, the LPEDF has embarked on an ambitious path to increase its organizational capacity and community impact. Taking over the end-of-year staff recognition event represents one of several new initiatives launched

this school year.

“This event represents a new chapter for both the LPEDF and our approach to recognizing the incredible work happening in our schools,” said Carl Savich, LPEDF’s Development Director. “Every person in our school system plays a vital role in our

students’ success, and this gala allows us to celebrate that collective impact.”

Pam Stanfield-Tompkins, Communications Director, added, “We wanted to create an experience that truly made our educators and staff feel valued. The positive response shows how much our school community appreciates being recognized in a

meaningful way.”

The gala featured entertainment from Windy City Dueling Pianos, dinner, and a formal recognition ceremony. Among those honored were the 2025 Teachers of the Year and Employees of the Year, and staff celebrating milestone service anniversaries

ranging from 15 to an impressive 45 years.

The evening concluded with an auction featuring unique experiences like VIP graduation seats, Slicer football experiences, and premium parking passes. All proceeds support the Foundation’s mission “to enrich the lives of students in La Porte Community Schools by providing support and resources to enhance educational experiences.”

“As an honoree, I truly enjoyed the evening’s format. The venue was beautifully decorated,” said Tia McCarty, who was recognized for her 15 years of service and brought her mother, Linda Bruton, as a guest. “The Windy Cindy pianists provided

excellent entertainment and made the evening very enjoyable. Overall, the atmosphere felt very celebratory.”

Sue Parsons, who received a standing ovation for reaching her 45-year milestone as a bus driver, reflected on her experience with the recognition event over the years, “I’ve attended many end-of-year celebrations, but this gala elevates the experience to a

new level. You can tell a lot of effort was put into making the event feel like a celebration.”

This successful gala represents a significant step in the Foundation’s renewed focus under Savich and Stanfield-Tompkins’ leadership. The LPEDF continues to provide educational grants, student scholarships, and support for innovative learning

experiences throughout the La Porte Community School Corporation. The event was made possible through the generous support of numerous community partners, local businesses, and individuals committed to educational excellence in La Porte. Visit www.lpedf.org for more information about the La Porte Educational Development Foundation or to learn how to support its mission.