News Release, Franciscan Health:

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. – Franciscan Health Breast Care Center Michigan City breast cancer patients will have additional support thanks to a generous donation from the Michigan City United States Bowling Congress Bowling Association.

The organization raised $17,251, a record for the event, at its February Bowl for the Cure fundraiser at Olympia Lanes II in Michigan City to support local breast cancer patients through the Franciscan Health Foundation’s Michigan City Mammography Department/Breast Cancer Fund. The organization has raised more than $134,500 for Franciscan Health Michigan City since 2008.

Olympia Lanes II owner Nick Loxas donated the use of the bowling alley for the 2025 Bowl For the Cure event at the request of employee Cheryl Hale, who serves as chairwoman of the Bowl for the Cure committee.

Donations to the Franciscan Health Breast Care Center Michigan City assist breast cancer patients in need with educational materials, comfort bags, gas cards, grocery cards, utility bills and more.

“Our Michigan City Bowl for the Cure friends work tirelessly to host this event each February, both in honor of those who have passed and to help those who continue to fight breast cancer in our area,” Franciscan Health Foundation Director of Development Debbie Tatum said. “We are so thankful for the committee’s and the community’s ongoing support.”

Donations to the Franciscan Health Foundation’s Michigan City Mammography Department/Breast Cancer Fund can be made online at Program Locations – Franciscan Health Foundation (choose “Northern Indiana” and then “Cancer Care Mammography Fund”) or by calling Debbie Tatum at (219) 661-3404.