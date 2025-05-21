National EMS Week is May 18 – 24, 2025. This week IDHS and Governor Mike Braun encourage Hoosiers to celebrate and honor emergency medical service personnel throughout Indiana.

This is part of the national EMS Week campaign, now in its 51st year, led by the National Association of Emergency Medical Technicians (NAEMT) and the American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP). The 2025 theme is “We Care. For Everyone.”

Indiana has over 25,000 certified emergency medical responders, emergency medical technicians, advanced emergency medical technicians and paramedics. To highlight this critical team of first responders, Governor Braun proclaimed this week as EMS Week in Indiana.

“EMS personnel in Indiana are high-trained, qualified and professional clinicians. They go into high-stress situations with a servant’s heart knowing they play a crucial role impacting Hoosier lives,” said State EMS Director Kraig Kinney. “We are proud to honor them this week and thank them for their service.”

The Indiana Department of Homeland Security invites you to learn more about the EMS community in Indiana, whether it is the growing area of mobile integrated health, challenges that face EMS or recognitions of many of Indiana’s EMS personnel by visiting emsweek.in.gov or visiting the IDHS social media pages on Facebook, X (formerly known as Twitter) and Instagram.