LAKE COUNTY, Ind. – An INDOT contractor is moving to phase three of the bridge deck overlay preventative maintenance project on I-65 over Norfolk Southern Railroad between Ridge Rd. and 61st Ave.

Overnight lane closures will be conducted on I-65 northbound in this location from 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 22 to 5 a.m. on Friday, May 23 to move northbound I-65 into a new traffic configuration. This is weather dependent and subject to change.

Starting the following morning, the work zone will be on the left on the northbound side of the roadway. The northbound travel lanes will be split, with one lane on the left continuing as a counterflow lane on the southbound side and two lanes on the right on the northbound side. Southbound traffic will remain in its current configuration until this phase is complete.

The ramp from Ridge Rd to southbound I-65 will remain closed through mid-August for the safety of roadway workers and motorists. Construction will be ongoing in this area through mid-October.

INDOT encourages drivers to allow extra time when driving through this area and follow traffic directions carefully. Motorists should slow down, exercise caution and drive distraction-free through all work zones.