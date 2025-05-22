The Westville Area Chamber of Commerce will be hosting the 7th Annual Market on Main that is scheduled in downtown Westville on Saturday, June 7th from 10 am until 3pm. The Market on Main is a walk down Main Street in Westville, where you can enjoy 20+artisan and vintage vendors along with local food. Admission is free, and the Market is open to all ages!

Westville Cruise In Car Club will be here to welcome you and Burn ‘Em Brewing will be sponsoring a beer tent featuring their local craft beer.Also, Ric Federghi from WIMS Radio will be here from noon until 2pm with a live remote. “For Pete’s Sake” (an acoustical group, playing Americana Music) will play from noon until 2 pm.