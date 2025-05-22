The Recycling and Waste District of Porter County announces its upcoming Fix-It Fair, a community- driven event focused on sustainability and skill-sharing. This free event will take place on Saturday, June 14th, 2025 from 10am to 1pm at the Porter County Public Library System: Valparaiso Branch located at 103 Jefferson St, Valparaiso.

The Fix-It Fair is designed to help community members breathe new life into their beloved but broken items, rather than discarding them. Expert volunteers will be on hand to offer free repair services and guidance for a wide variety of items, including, but not limited to:

-Sewing: Clothing repairs, knit/crochet repairs, sewing machine fixing, and fabric mending.

-Jewelry: Repairs for clasp replacements, restringing beads, and other jewelry fixes (no soldering).

-Small appliances: Kitchen gadgets, vacuum cleaners, and other household appliances.

-IT Troubleshooting and Computers: Software issues, hardware fixes, and general IT support.

-Electronics: Radios, speakers, and other electronic devices.

-Clocks and lamps: Mechanical repairs and rewiring for clocks, watches, and lamps.

-Tools and Small Furniture: Fixes for hand tools, small pieces of furniture, and more.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their items in need of repair and take advantage of the expertise offered by our dedicated volunteers. Attendees are asked to register online to ensure volunteers are prepared to make appropriate repairs. This can be done on our website under the “Fix-It Fair” page.

The Fix-It Fair is free and open to the public, but registration is required.

For more information about the Fix-It Fair, please contact the District at info@portercountyrecycling.org or visit our website at portercountyrecycling.org