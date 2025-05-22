La Porte County, IN, May 2025 Farmed & Forged Producers Market is officially back for the season, with Opening Weekend celebrations taking place Saturday, May 24 in Michigan City and Sunday, May 25 in La Porte. As a producer-only market run by The Collective Events, Inc., Farmed & Forged is proud to feature a wide array of locally grown produce, handmade goods, fresh foods, and live entertainment, all with a strong mission-driven purpose.

This year’s market season launches with a spotlight on Curious Chefs, a new youth program created by The Collective to encourage food confidence, nutrition education, and hands-on learning. Funds raised during Opening Weekend will support the launch of this initiative, with a goal of kicking off the program in July. Once active, Curious Chefs will provide children with $2 produce vouchers to spend at the market on fresh produce, creating opportunities for kids to explore healthy eating while supporting local farmers.

“Curious Chefs is more than a kids program, it’s a gateway to lifelong skills in nutrition, cooking, and confidence,” says Mandy Krickhahn, Founder/CEO of The Collective. “We’re thrilled to involve the community in helping us bring this vision to life!”

Thanks to support from the Health Foundation of La Porte, Farmed & Forged will also continue its Triple SNAP Match Program, allowing SNAP shoppers to turn $20 into $60 in spending power each week. These vouchers can be used on eligible items like fresh produce, eggs, meats, baked goods, and more, helping families stretch their grocery dollars while eating fresh, local food from vendors in our community and supporting the local economy.

Opening Weekend Details:

Michigan City Market – 800 Washington St.

Saturday, May 24 | 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM

La Porte Market – Lincolnway & Monroe

Sunday, May 25 | 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM

Both days will feature live music, dozens of local vendors, and plenty of fresh, local food to explore. Michigan City’s Saturday event will include a performance by Kyla Webb, while Sunday in La Porte features the soulful sounds of Layna Hannon. Come for the goods, stay for the community vibe and summer kickoff energy.

Farmed & Forged runs through September. For more information, visit thecollectivein.com/fandf

ABOUT THE COLLECTIVE EVENTS, INC.

The Collective Events, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to supporting local small businesses, nonprofits, and community causes through purpose-driven events. We believe in shopping small, supporting local, and giving back. With a focus on collaboration, inclusion, and integrity, our mission is to create uplifting experiences that make a lasting impact on the communities we serve.