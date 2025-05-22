Liberty Township – Whether you head out to enjoy the water of Lake Michigan, local lake, river, or backyard pool, safety must always come first. With Memorial Day weekend right around the corner, fire departments want to remind the community and visitors to take water safety seriously.
Drawing from recent incidents recorded last year, there were 51 drownings in Lake Michigan reported. Children ranging between 1 to 4 are at the highest risk for pool deaths according to the Center for Disease Control for unintentional
drownings in the United States.
Key Water Safety Tips:
• Always Wear a Life Jacket: U.S. Coast Guard approved life jackets are essential, even for strong swimmers.
• Never Swim Alone: Open water presents hidden dangers such as rip currents, drop-offs, and underwater
obstacles.
• Watch for Changing Conditions: Weather and water conditions can change rapidly.
• Learn CPR: Knowing CPR can help save a life in an emergency.
To prevent pool related incident, follow these water safety tips:
• Supervise Children Closely: Never leave children unattended around water.
• Avoid Alcohol Near Water: Alcohol impairs judgment, balance, and swimming ability – increasing the risk of drowning.
• Designate a responsible adult as a “Water Watcher” during swim time.
• Emphasize pool rules like “No running” and ”No diving in shallow water.”
Together, we can reduce water related incidents and enjoys our waters safely.
