Liberty Township – Whether you head out to enjoy the water of Lake Michigan, local lake, river, or backyard pool, safety must always come first. With Memorial Day weekend right around the corner, fire departments want to remind the community and visitors to take water safety seriously.

Drawing from recent incidents recorded last year, there were 51 drownings in Lake Michigan reported. Children ranging between 1 to 4 are at the highest risk for pool deaths according to the Center for Disease Control for unintentional drownings in the United States.