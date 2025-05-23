Michigan City Special Events and Harbor Country Adventures present the MC Food and Music Fest this weekend on Saturday and Sunday. TEAM WIMS LIVE on Saturday starting at 11a. Family friendly, FREE Admission, Battle of the Bands and so much more. Thank you to our WIMS Event sponsors including: Visit Michigan City LaPorte Arnett Construction & Roofing NIPSCO and General Insurance Services
Saturday May 24th and Sunday May 25th from 11a-7p
MC Food and Music Fest in Washington Park, Michigan City
Over 20 of the Region’s Best Food Trucks
Battle of the Bands – Saturday
Live Music – Sunday
️ Free Admission
Parking Fees Apply
Perfect for foodies and music lovers alike — don’t miss this weekend celebration!