California Man Sentenced to 108 Months in Prison while traveling through Northern Indiana for Controlled Substance Offense

SOUTH BEND – Antonio Curiel, 44 years old, of San Ysedro, California, was sentenced by United States District Court Judge Cristal C. Brisco after pleading guilty to possessing with intent to distribute over 500 grams of cocaine, announced Acting United States Attorney Tina L. Nommay.

Curiel was sentenced to 108 months in prison followed by 4 years of supervised release.

According to documents in the case, in March 2024, Curiel was transporting more than 18 kilograms of cocaine from California to the East Coast in a vehicle when he was stopped by law enforcement in Northern Indiana. Curiel admitted he was being paid for his transportation services, and this was not the first time making such a trip.

This case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration including the DEA North Central Laboratory with assistance from the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Joel Gabrielse. #wims