INDIANAPOLIS The Indianapolis International Airport (IND) will be a huge hub of activity this week and through the weekend as race fans from around the world arrive to participate in the one-and-only Indy 500-mile race – and the official summer travel season kickoff as well. Below are facts and figures about summer travel out of IND this week, as well as photo, video and live-shot opportunities leading up to the Indy 500 weekend. PASSENGER TRAVEL NUMBERS* — See video comment clips More than 111,000 travelers are expected to fly out of IND May 22 – 26.

Heaviest travel days will be May 23 – 26, with nearly 74,000 people expected to depart from Indy.

On May 26 alone, almost 23,000 people are expected to fly out of Indy.

The hours of 5 a.m. – 7 a.m. and then again from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. will be the heaviest travel times of each day.

TSA Concourse A checkpoint will be open at 3 a.m. on the May 23 – 26. *For travel tips, see Indy 500 Weekend Travel Tips section below. INDY AIRPORT RACE WEEKEND FACTS & FIGURES The Indy 500 weekend delivers one of the biggest surges for the city in air travel each year.

More than 111,000 travelers are expected to travel through IND race weekend 2025.

In 2024, more than 91,000 guests traveled through IND on race weekend.

IND anticipates a 20-50 percent increase in airline seat capacity** during race weekend, compared to 11% in 2024. **Seat capacity is the potential number of seats available on an aircraft through a designated schedule period. OFFICIAL KICK-OFF OF SUMMER TRAVEL – See video comment clips IND anticipates one of its biggest-ever summer air-travel seasons this year, with airline seat capacity up 7% over 2024, and the number of total flights up 9% compared to last year.

In May alone, new and returning nonstops will launch out of IND to Austin, Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Los Angeles, Portland, Chicago and New York.

June and July are anticipated to be the second- and third-busiest months ever for seat capacity at IND.

Favorite air-travel destinations out of Indy this summer appear to be San Diego, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and destinations in Florida.

Adding in the recent launch of the new nonstop Aer Lingus flight to Dublin, Ireland, IND now offers 53 nonstop flights domestically, internationally and transatlantic. PHOTO/VIDEO OPPORTUNITIES @ INDY AIRPORT | INDY 500 WEEKEND Find a great backdrop for media live shots and fan interviews in Civic Plaza, which is adorned with bold, race-inspired décor.

Set that race vibe with IndyCar engine sounds revving up in the walk through the pedestrian bridge into the terminal, creating a fully immersive Race Month welcome.

Interview guests visiting the limited-time Indy 500 Merchandise Pop-Up Shop in Civic Plaza where guests will be shopping for Indy 500 gear and memorabilia as they arrive at IND. FAN INDY 500 PHOTO OPPORTUNITIES IN THE CONCOURSES While these photo opportunities are only available to travelers in the gate/concourse areas outside of public access, reporters can ask fans to snap those shots and share on their media outlets’ social-media accounts this weekend! The Welcome Race Fans art exhibit, featuring original Hoosier artwork that reflects the spirit of the Indy 500 and Indiana’s culture.

The art is displayed on the concourse windows.

Located just outside of TSA in Concourses A and B.

Historic IndyCars will be on display in the concourses thanks to the IMS Museum.

1935 Miller-Ford – located outside of TSA in Concourse B.

1939 Sampson – located outside of TSA in Concourse A. INDY 500 WEEKEND TRAVEL TIPS The Indianapolis Airport Authority kindly asks media to please share important travel tips with the public whenever possible during this immensely busy Indy 500 weekend and summer travel kickoff. PREPARING FOR SUMMER TRAVEL: With summer travel season upon us, it’s expected to be a busy few months of air travel — and it’s important for travelers to be prepared before arriving at the airport. Plan ahead, pack smart, and get to the airport early. Hoosiers can process through either TSA checkpoint and proceed to their gate in either concourse using the concourse connector. TSA PreCheck is only available on checkpoint A. Airline ticket counters opening time varies, but generally, they open two hours before flight departure. REAL ID: As May 7, 2025, U.S. travelers must be REAL ID compliant to board domestic flights and access certain federal facilities. Learn more at https://www.dhs.gov/real-id TSA PreCheck: The Indy airport also strongly encourages travelers to consider the following travel tips below, and to sign up for TSA PreCheck at https://www.tsa.gov/precheck for a smoother screening process, which eliminates the need to remove shoes, belts, 3-1-1 liquids, laptops or light jackets. BEFORE LEAVING FOR THE AIRPORT: Always check flight status with the airline prior to arriving at the airport

Arrive a full two hours ahead of the departure time to get checked in, through security, and to the gate in plenty of time before boarding call

Download the airline’s mobile app for all pertinent travel update

Use a mobile boarding pass or print boarding passes ahead of time

Download the MyTSA app for 24/7 access to the most frequently requested airport security information, including helpful tips for preparing for security, including a searchable database of items that can and can’t go in checked or carry-on bags

Pack smart – check for prohibited items and follow the 3-1-1 liquids rule. Learn more at: https://www.tsa.gov/travel/travel-tips/refresh-your-memory-liquid-rules PLAN AHEAD FOR PARKING For help determining parking options at IND, visit https://www.ind.com/parking

The Economy Lot is a convenient and cost-effective option for travelers https://www.ind.com/parking/economy-lot

For a contactless parking experience at IND, register for the free parkIND plus program https://www.ind.com/parking/parkind-plus-program

Valet parking offers the closest proximity to the pedestrian walkway to the terminal. To learn more, visit https://www.ind.com/parking/valet AT THE TERMINAL

Bring your own reusable water bottle and fill up at the numerous water bottle filling stations located throughout the terminal.

New restaurants are now open at IND offering a local flavor, see all available dining options and their operating hours at https://www.ind.com/dining-shopping-services/dining

Use the Concourse Connector to explore available dining options in both concourses, no matter which one you are flying out of.

Explore new artwork throughout the terminal from local artists, and the KIND Gallery space. Learn more at: https://www.ind.com/publicart

When picking up friends or family, use the Cell Phone Lot to wait, then proceed to the drive for pick-up or park in hourly parking and meet your guest inside. VIDEO COMMENT CLIPS — For video clips of commentary from Indy airport and TSA officials, click here.