On Thursday, members of the Michigan City Police Department, along with other City of Michigan City employees, participated in the graduation ceremony for the 41st class of Leadership LaPorte County.

“We extend our heartfelt congratulations to Lieutenant Mike King, Corporal Kay Pliske, and Social Worker Jocelyn Colburn on this significant achievement, the Michigan City Police Department said on its Facebook page. “Your dedication to personal and professional growth is an inspiration to us all. A big congratulations as well to the entire 41st graduating class from your MCPD Family. We’re proud to stand with you as you continue to lead and serve our community with excellence!”

The La Porte Police Department also congratulated department members in their graduation.

“Please join us in celebrating Sergeant Justin Dyer, Sergeant Adam Jaskowiak, and Chief’s Administrative Assistant Tricia Metts, who successfully completed this nine-month leadership experience designed to expand community knowledge, foster meaningful connections, and inspire personal growth,” LPPD said on its Facebook page.

“A special shoutout to Tricia Metts, who was one of only five class members honored for outstanding excellence in completing extracurricular activities centered on civic engagement and leadership development. Your dedication is inspiring!”

Members of the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office also graduated.

“Congratulations to CMV Deputy Masterson and Detective Deck!” the LCSO said on Facebook. Representing the LCSO as members of the 41st Adult Class, they graduated today from the Leadership La Porte County Program.”