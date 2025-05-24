The Portage Police Department has announced that on Tuesday, May 27 through Friday, June 6 the streets listed below will experience intermittent lane restrictions for asphalt milling and road resurfacing. A flag person will be on-site directing traffic.
- Gina Street between Clem Road and the Cul-de-sac
- Carnation Avenue between Poinsettia Street and Lily Street
- Lily Street between Carnation Avenue and Gardenia Avenue
- Gardenia Avenue between Lily Avenue and Hibiscus Street
- Zinnia Street between Carnation Avenue and Gardenia Avenue
- Hibiscus Street between Blossom Avenue and the Cul-de-sac
- Iris Street between Blossom Avenue and the Cul-de-sac
- Daisy Street between Carnation Avenue and Blossom Avenue
- Blossom Avenue between Poinsettia Street and Daisy Street
- Carnation Court between Carnation Avenue and the Cul-de-sac
- Poinsettia Street between Carnation Avenue and the Cul-de-sac
- Flower Avenue between Swanson Road and Poinsettia Street
- Crocus Street between Carnation Avenue and Flower Avenue
Contact the Department of Planning and Community Development with any questions: 219-764-5746.