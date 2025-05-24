The Portage Police Department has announced that on Tuesday, May 27 through Friday, June 6 the streets listed below will experience intermittent lane restrictions for asphalt milling and road resurfacing. A flag person will be on-site directing traffic.
  • Gina Street between Clem Road and the Cul-de-sac
  • Carnation Avenue between Poinsettia Street and Lily Street
  • Lily Street between Carnation Avenue and Gardenia Avenue
  • Gardenia Avenue between Lily Avenue and Hibiscus Street
  • Zinnia Street between Carnation Avenue and Gardenia Avenue
  • Hibiscus Street between Blossom Avenue and the Cul-de-sac
  • Iris Street between Blossom Avenue and the Cul-de-sac
  • Daisy Street between Carnation Avenue and Blossom Avenue
  • Blossom Avenue between Poinsettia Street and Daisy Street
  • Carnation Court between Carnation Avenue and the Cul-de-sac
  • Poinsettia Street between Carnation Avenue and the Cul-de-sac
  • Flower Avenue between Swanson Road and Poinsettia Street
  • Crocus Street between Carnation Avenue and Flower Avenue
Contact the Department of Planning and Community Development with any questions: 219-764-5746.