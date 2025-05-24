The Portage Police Department has announced that on Tuesday, May 27 through Friday, June 6 the streets listed below will experience intermittent lane restrictions for asphalt milling and road resurfacing. A flag person will be on-site directing traffic.

Gina Street between Clem Road and the Cul-de-sac

Carnation Avenue between Poinsettia Street and Lily Street

Lily Street between Carnation Avenue and Gardenia Avenue

Gardenia Avenue between Lily Avenue and Hibiscus Street

Zinnia Street between Carnation Avenue and Gardenia Avenue

Hibiscus Street between Blossom Avenue and the Cul-de-sac

Iris Street between Blossom Avenue and the Cul-de-sac

Daisy Street between Carnation Avenue and Blossom Avenue

Blossom Avenue between Poinsettia Street and Daisy Street

Carnation Court between Carnation Avenue and the Cul-de-sac

Poinsettia Street between Carnation Avenue and the Cul-de-sac

Flower Avenue between Swanson Road and Poinsettia Street

Crocus Street between Carnation Avenue and Flower Avenue