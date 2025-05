Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Superior Construction will close the ramp from U.S. 12 to State Road 249 northbound/Port of Indiana on or after Tuesday, May 27.

The ramp will be closed for approximately three weeks. Motorists should seek alternate routes. The official detours will utilize U.S. 20 and State Road 149.

This closure is part of the State Road 249 bridge construction entering the Port of Indiana.