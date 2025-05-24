La Porte—The La Porte Community School Corporation Board of School Trustees has been recognized by the Indiana School Boards Association (ISBA) with an Exemplary Governance Award (EGA) for calendar year 2024 for demonstrating an outstanding commitment to student success and professional learning.

The La Porte Community School Corporation School Board is one of only 124 school boards in Indiana to earn an award through the EGA program this year. This marks the first time in over a decade that La Porte has received this prestigious distinction.

The EGAs are conferred annually across four levels of distinction based on the points earned by school board members for attending ISBA seminars, workshops, conferences, and other learning events. Additionally, certain additional criteria, such as a retreat with an outside facilitator and goal setting to elevate student achievement outcomes, must be completed.

“On behalf of ISBA, I would like to commend this most exceptional group of school boards and school board members,” said ISBA Executive Director Terry Spradlin. “School boards perform a vital public service for their communities, and board members who actively participate in professional learning are better equipped to govern effectively and meet the needs of students.”

ISBA provides many professional learning opportunities at dozens of events yearly to inform and educate school board members about best practices, legislative issues, policy development, school law, and more. Award recipients were formally recognized at ISBA’s Spring Regional Meetings during the month of May.

The La Porte Community School Corporation Board of School Trustees includes Ryan Seaburg, President; Amy Jackson, Vice President; Justin Holmquest, Secretary; and members Jim Arnold, Jennifer Farlie, Monica Beaty, and Tucker King.

For a complete list of individual and board award recipients for the 2024 award year, please visit https://www.isba-ind.org/ega.html.