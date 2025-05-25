MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. — Franciscan Health is hosting a free car seat safety event on Thursday, May 29.

The event — cohosted by the Trauma Services Department and the Prenatal Assistance Program — is scheduled to take place from 3-6 p.m. at Franciscan Health Michigan City, 3500 Franciscan Way.

A nationally certified child passenger safety technician will work with participants to teach them how to properly install a car seat. The child who uses the car seat must be present at the appointment in order for the technician to provide appropriate guidance.

A car seat safety check typically takes around 20 minutes per child to complete. Upon completion of the appointment, participants should be able to install a car seat safely.

The car seat safety check is free, but advanced reservations are required. Registration is available online or by calling (219) 488-1380.