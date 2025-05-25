PORTER COUNTY, Ind. – Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Superior Construction will move to phase two of a bridge deck overlay project on State Road 49 between I-94 and U.S. 20 on or after Tuesday, May 27.

State Road 49 will have alternating lane closures for work over the Amtrak railway just north of I-94 through mid-October. Phase two will have the right lane and shoulder closed in each direction through mid-July.

During this phase, the ramp from westbound I-94 to northbound State Road 49 will also be closed. The detour will be to exit to southbound State Road 49 and use the loop ramps to access northbound State Road 49.

Motorists should be prepared for changing traffic patterns in the area and delays during peak times. INDOT encourages drivers to allow extra time when driving through this area and follow traffic directions carefully. Motorists should slow down, exercise caution and drive distraction-free through all work zones.