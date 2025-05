To accommodate passengers attending Kendrick Lamar & SZA taking place at 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 6, 2025, at Soldier Field, the South Shore Line plans to stop select trains at Metra’s 18th Street Station, which connects passengers directly to the Soldier Field entrance via a pedestrian walkway.

As 18th St. Station is not a regularly scheduled stop, SSL passengers utilizing 18th St. for this event should purchase tickets for Museum Campus/11th Street.

The following trains will serve 18th St. Station for Kendrick Lamar & SZA (Please cross-reference the SSL train schedule to find all station stop times for your selected train):