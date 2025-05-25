HAMMOND and WESTVILLE, Ind. – The Leadership Institute at Purdue Northwest (PNW) proudly announces the graduates of the 2024-25 Leadership Northwest Indiana (LNI) program cohort.

This premium leadership program, which is facilitated by a team that includes professors from PNW’s College of Business as well as leadership practitioners, meets once a month for eight months. A 360 assessment and custom coaching are program highlights. The facilitation team provides research-based leadership content and skill-building for effective leadership in the workplace and in life.

“The LNI 49 cohort has proven to be one of the best so far,” said Mekisha Richardson, director of professional education of the Leadership Institute at Purdue University Northwest. “Each individual participant has shown the dedication, perseverance and vulnerability it takes to gain the most from the LNI experience.”

“The participants of Leadership Northwest Indiana are already changing the communities and the businesses they serve—from healthcare, to education, to construction, to counseling —and through their own entrepreneurial ventures,” said Jane Thomas, academic director of the Leadership Institute at Purdue University Northwest and associate professor of Human Resource Management and Organizational Behavior. “They are innovators, they are change-makers, and they are already leading to make a difference in Northwest Indiana. We couldn’t be prouder of the people—and the leaders—they’ve become.”

Members of the 2024-25 LNI cohort received certificates on May 8. The graduates include:

Debra Ackerman, La Porte Circuit Court Juvenile Probation Department, Assistant Chief Probation Officer

Marissa Adcock, Franciscan Health Crown Point, Injury Prevention Coordinator

Lillian “Ruth” Antisdel, Antisdel, Executive Director

Irene Boone-Phillips, Franciscan Health Lake County Tobacco Prevention Coalition, Program Coordinator

Joseph Bunch, NOVA – La Porte County Juvenile Services Center, NOVA Coordinator

Jennifer Bush, NorthShore Health Centers, Director of Health Center Operations

Melissa Campbell, City of Hammond, Tax Increment Financing (TIF) Program Coordinator

Victoria Charleston-Hanley, Regional Health Systems, Program Supervisor

Angie Chilcott, Town of Merrillville, Economic Development Director

Emily Cutka, Enbridge, Senior Community Engagement Advisor

Dontae Dennis, La Porte County Juvenile Services Center, Shift Supervisor

Kayanna Dilosa, Girl Coalition of Indiana, Community Engagement Specialist

Pernevlon Ellis, City Colleges of Chicago – Olive-Harvey College, Dean of Instruction

Michael Gagliano, Healthlinc, Peer Services Coordinator Lake County

Paige Gonzalez, Alverno Laboratories, Marketing Manager

Joanna Guardiola, Town of Merrillville, Administrative Assistant

Kyle Harris, Tonn and Blank Construction, Project Manager

Christine Iannucci, Partnered Up, Human Resources Consultant and Fractional Human Resources Leader

Delia Lopez, White Oak Farm Venue, Wedding Coordinator

Lauren Marciniak, NorthShore Health Centers, Senior Director of Business Operations

Debbie Matthys, School City of Hobart/Geminus, Director of Social Emotional Learning

Dominique Melendez, The Restoration House, Certified Peer Recovery Coach

Melissa Melendez, Lake County Public Library, Munster Branch Assistant Manager and Branch Librarian

Irma Moran, Geminus, Prevention Assistant

LaShawn O’Neal, La Porte County Circuit Court, Chief Probation Officer

LaTonya Orange, City Colleges of Chicago – Olive-Harvey College, Interim Associate Dean of Instruction

David Pratt, Purdue University Northwest, Associate Dean of the College of Humanities, Education and Social Sciences, Director of the School of Education and Counseling, and Associate Professor of Education

Alexis Riley, NorthShore Health Centers, Senior Director of Clinical Operations

Erica Rios-Corbin, Griffith Police Department, Police Social Worker

Matthew Rogers, Tonn and Blank Construction, Project Engineer

Marla Spann, East Chicago Public Library, Director

Pitparnee Stompor, Purdue University Northwest, Clinical Professor of Hospitality and Tourism Management

Patty Stovall, Sounds of Sarah Inc., CEO and Founder

Courtney Wedryk, United Way Northwest Indiana, Director of Collective Impact Partnerships

Helen West, City Colleges of Chicago – Olive-Harvey College, Grant Manager

Monte White Sr., Hobart Police Department, School Resource Officer and Sergeant

Nila Williams, Franciscan Health, Community Health Improvement Coordinator

Shantae Wofford, Girl Coalition of Indiana, Community Engagement Specialist

Applications are now open for the 2025-26 Leadership Northwest Indiana program. The program begins in September 2025 and runs through May 2026. Participants will meet for eight monthly, in-person sessions. The program is being offered on PNW’s Hammond campus.

More information can be found online at pnw.edu/leadership-institute or by reaching out to the Leadership Institute at leadershipinstitute@pnw.edu.

