HAMMOND and WESTVILLE, Ind. – The Leadership Institute at Purdue Northwest (PNW) proudly announces the graduates of the 2024-25 Leadership Northwest Indiana (LNI) program cohort.
This premium leadership program, which is facilitated by a team that includes professors from PNW’s College of Business as well as leadership practitioners, meets once a month for eight months. A 360 assessment and custom coaching are program highlights. The facilitation team provides research-based leadership content and skill-building for effective leadership in the workplace and in life.
“The LNI 49 cohort has proven to be one of the best so far,” said Mekisha Richardson, director of professional education of the Leadership Institute at Purdue University Northwest. “Each individual participant has shown the dedication, perseverance and vulnerability it takes to gain the most from the LNI experience.”
“The participants of Leadership Northwest Indiana are already changing the communities and the businesses they serve—from healthcare, to education, to construction, to counseling —and through their own entrepreneurial ventures,” said Jane Thomas, academic director of the Leadership Institute at Purdue University Northwest and associate professor of Human Resource Management and Organizational Behavior. “They are innovators, they are change-makers, and they are already leading to make a difference in Northwest Indiana. We couldn’t be prouder of the people—and the leaders—they’ve become.”
Members of the 2024-25 LNI cohort received certificates on May 8. The graduates include:
- Debra Ackerman, La Porte Circuit Court Juvenile Probation Department, Assistant Chief Probation Officer
- Marissa Adcock, Franciscan Health Crown Point, Injury Prevention Coordinator
- Lillian “Ruth” Antisdel, Antisdel, Executive Director
- Irene Boone-Phillips, Franciscan Health Lake County Tobacco Prevention Coalition, Program Coordinator
- Joseph Bunch, NOVA – La Porte County Juvenile Services Center, NOVA Coordinator
- Jennifer Bush, NorthShore Health Centers, Director of Health Center Operations
- Melissa Campbell, City of Hammond, Tax Increment Financing (TIF) Program Coordinator
- Victoria Charleston-Hanley, Regional Health Systems, Program Supervisor
- Angie Chilcott, Town of Merrillville, Economic Development Director
- Emily Cutka, Enbridge, Senior Community Engagement Advisor
- Dontae Dennis, La Porte County Juvenile Services Center, Shift Supervisor
- Kayanna Dilosa, Girl Coalition of Indiana, Community Engagement Specialist
- Pernevlon Ellis, City Colleges of Chicago – Olive-Harvey College, Dean of Instruction
- Michael Gagliano, Healthlinc, Peer Services Coordinator Lake County
- Paige Gonzalez, Alverno Laboratories, Marketing Manager
- Joanna Guardiola, Town of Merrillville, Administrative Assistant
- Kyle Harris, Tonn and Blank Construction, Project Manager
- Christine Iannucci, Partnered Up, Human Resources Consultant and Fractional Human Resources Leader
- Delia Lopez, White Oak Farm Venue, Wedding Coordinator
- Lauren Marciniak, NorthShore Health Centers, Senior Director of Business Operations
- Debbie Matthys, School City of Hobart/Geminus, Director of Social Emotional Learning
- Dominique Melendez, The Restoration House, Certified Peer Recovery Coach
- Melissa Melendez, Lake County Public Library, Munster Branch Assistant Manager and Branch Librarian
- Irma Moran, Geminus, Prevention Assistant
- LaShawn O’Neal, La Porte County Circuit Court, Chief Probation Officer
- LaTonya Orange, City Colleges of Chicago – Olive-Harvey College, Interim Associate Dean of Instruction
- David Pratt, Purdue University Northwest, Associate Dean of the College of Humanities, Education and Social Sciences, Director of the School of Education and Counseling, and Associate Professor of Education
- Alexis Riley, NorthShore Health Centers, Senior Director of Clinical Operations
- Erica Rios-Corbin, Griffith Police Department, Police Social Worker
- Matthew Rogers, Tonn and Blank Construction, Project Engineer
- Marla Spann, East Chicago Public Library, Director
- Pitparnee Stompor, Purdue University Northwest, Clinical Professor of Hospitality and Tourism Management
- Patty Stovall, Sounds of Sarah Inc., CEO and Founder
- Courtney Wedryk, United Way Northwest Indiana, Director of Collective Impact Partnerships
- Helen West, City Colleges of Chicago – Olive-Harvey College, Grant Manager
- Monte White Sr., Hobart Police Department, School Resource Officer and Sergeant
- Nila Williams, Franciscan Health, Community Health Improvement Coordinator
- Shantae Wofford, Girl Coalition of Indiana, Community Engagement Specialist
Applications are now open for the 2025-26 Leadership Northwest Indiana program. The program begins in September 2025 and runs through May 2026. Participants will meet for eight monthly, in-person sessions. The program is being offered on PNW’s Hammond campus.
More information can be found online at pnw.edu/leadership-institute or by reaching out to the Leadership Institute at leadershipinstitute@pnw.edu.
The Leadership Institute at Purdue Northwest
The Leadership Institute at Purdue Northwest (PNW) is the hub of leadership development in Northwest Indiana. We present dynamic research-based leadership development programs for businesses, area professionals, and youth leaders from the university and across our regional community. For more information about the Leadership Institute, visit www.pnw.edu/leadership-institute.
Purdue University Northwest
Purdue University Northwest (PNW) is a student-centered university that transforms lives through innovative education, impactful research and community engagement. Located in Northwest Indiana, near Chicago, PNW is recognized as the largest Hispanic-Serving Institution in Indiana, a First Scholars institution and an Innovation and Economic Prosperity University. PNW advances the socioeconomic mobility of its students and positively impacts regional development. For more information, visit www.pnw.edu.