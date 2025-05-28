Franciscan Health WorkingWell is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year.

The program offers comprehensive occupational health services to businesses and industry.

Franciscan first introduced WorkingWell in June 2005 as a regional initiative. Since then, the program has grown to encompass 18 WorkingWell offices in northwest Indiana, central Indiana, western Indiana and the south Chicago suburbs. Growth and innovation have been key components of the program.

Franciscan WorkingWell strives to provide a more efficient continuum of care, better case management, a unified team of healthcare professionals and a customized approach to the company’s healthcare needs.

“We are very proud to have reached 20 years with the Franciscan WorkingWell program,” said Tim Ross, director of employer solutions at Franciscan Health. “A lot of hard work has gone into the program and a lot has changed over the last two decades. We continue to grow, adapt and evolve to meet the ever-changing needs of businesses and industry in terms of employee health and well-being.”

Among the numerous services offered by Franciscan WorkingWell are physicals, drug and alcohol screening, vaccinations and immunizations, injury treatment, injury prevention programs and fitness for duty evaluations.

Franciscan WorkingWell provides a comprehensive occupational health network for employers with job-related health needs, while helping control medical costs and keeping employees healthy.

Many WorkingWell and HEALTHeACCESS locations have added Franciscan ExpressCare services as well. ExpressCare provides treatment for common illnesses and minor urgent care injuries for adults and children. Appointments are not required at Franciscan ExpressCare.

For more information on the services offered by Franciscan WorkingWell visit FranciscanHealth.org/WorkingWell.