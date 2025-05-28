Memorial Day is the traditional start of summer, a time for beaching and barbecuing. The cadets of the Michigan City High School (MCHS) Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (MCJROTC) know the true meaning of the day – to honor those who died in the service of our country. The JROTC provided the Color Guard for the Michigan City Memorial Day Parade and for the Memorial Ceremony at the Greenwood Cemetery. Cadets also helped place flags on veterans’ graves at the cemetery.

“This is the most solemn day of the year,” said Senior Marine Instructor Major Tom McGrath. “While most of our cadets’ peers are probably still in bed, our cadets were up early, preparing their uniform, and arriving early to rehearse prior to the parade and ceremony. They know how important this day is to the families who have lost loved ones in the service of our nation.”

Marine Instructor Master Sergeant Jeff Benak noted the practical application of the academic portion of the JROTC. “Cadets learn about the importance of conducting military ceremonies properly, and to never forget the sacrifices made by those who paid the ultimate sacrifice while serving our country, as well as to comfort grieving families.”

As the school year winds down, cadets will remain busy during the summer. They will support the MCHS Graduation on June 8, participate in the Flag Day Ceremony at the Skwiat American Legion on June 14, and the Michigan City Patriotic Parade on June 28. Cadets will finish their summer community service by assisting in the district-wide Back-To-School Rally on August 9th.

JROTC will also be conducting Raider Team conditioning throughout the summer. Raiders is a physically demanding activity that requires cadets to accomplish tasks that require much teamwork. Incoming freshmen are encouraged to partake in the conditioning.

A sports physical dated after March 31, 2025, is required.

Inquiries may be directed to Major McGrath (tmcgrath@mcas.k12.in.us) at the high school.