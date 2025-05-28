Michigan City native and NFL superstar Braden Fiske will serve as the Grand Marshal for the 2025 Michigan City Patriotic Parade being held on June 28, then host a Family Fun Day at Ames Field following the parade.

“It’s an honor to be named Grand Marshal of the Michigan City Patriotic Parade,” said Fiske. “This city means everything to me. It’s where I grew up, where I learned the value of community, and where I first learned how to dream big. I don’t want this day to be about me, I want it to be about the families in Michigan City. To be able to host an event that gives back to local families while also celebrating the Fourth of July alongside the people who helped shape me is something I’ll never take for granted. I am excited for a fun day, Michigan City.”

“I’m incredibly proud to support Braden Fiske’s Family Fun Day at Ames Field,” said Mayor Angie Nelson Deuitch. “Braden’s tenacity and commitment to giving back to his hometown are truly inspiring. He continues to show our young people that you can reach great heights and still stay rooted in where you came from. We’re excited to celebrate him and bring our community together for a day of fun, unity, and pride in Michigan City.”

Michigan City Special Events is partnering with the young star to organize the event.

“We are so excited to work with Braden and his team, not only for the parade, but for his Family Fun Day at Ames Field,” said Terry Greetham, Director of Special Events. “Braden is an amazing young man and giving back to his hometown shows his commitment to his community.”

This year’s parade line-up will include high school bands, bagpipe bands, dance teams, local businesses and organizations, XInsurance Great Lakes Grand Prix race boat Crazy Rythm, and so much more. There will also be a food drive for the Food Bank of Northern Indiana, coordinated by the Real Housewives of LaPorte County. Everyone attending the parade is asked to bring a non-perishable food item to donate. There will also be a flyover by the Hooligan Flight Team to kick off the parade.