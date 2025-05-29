Marquette Announces 16 Summa Cum Laude Graduates Amongst Class of 2025

Sixteen students have earned summa cum laude honors as part of Marquette Catholic’s esteemed Class of 2025. The 16 seniors comprise a graduating class of 53 students, who will have diplomas conferred upon them on Wednesday, June 11th inside the Richard & Louise Scholl Student Center.

The Class of 2025 continued the school’s zealous mission of balancing a college preparatory course load with faith-based values. The 53 soon-to-be graduates will have accumulated a combined 1,427 dual credits before Pomp & Circumstance is played. 22 of those graduates will depart Marquette with at least 30 dual credits, or the equivalent of one year toward a bachelor’s degree. Four members of the Class of 2025 will graduate with 65 or more college credits.

Kori Ladd, Sedona Vendramin, Liam Coates, Hsuan-Jui Fan, Bella Jiang, Grace Lindsey, Brennan Recktenwall, Maya Ruiz, Warisara Saetang, Nicole Schenzel, Katherine Sheerin, Alexandria Sierra, Estelle Skish, Anne Marie Wade, JJ Welch, and Davion Williams all project to graduate with cumulative grade-point averages of 4.00 or higher.

This year’s list of college matriculations spans as near as Purdue Northwest to as far as Boston University. It also includes a heavy dose of Big Ten institutions: Purdue University, Indiana University, University of Michigan, Ohio State University, and Rutgers University.

Marquette will hold its annual Honors and Awards Convocation on Wednesday, June 4th at 1:00 p.m. in the Richard & Louise Scholl Student Center. Commencement is slated for Wednesday, June 11th at 6:30 p.m. following the 5:00 p.m. Baccalaureate Mass inside St. Mary the Immaculate Conception Church.