|
The program will feature a series of inspiring performances, including a musical number by La Porte High School student Molly Cooper. Audiences will also enjoy a special duet by NiKyle Scott and Destiny Walton, as well as a dynamic showcase from students of DancExcel Champion Center for Creative Arts Education and Top 20, Inc.
Denzel Smith, arts educator and artistic director of DancExcel Champion Center for Creative Arts Education, continues the powerful legacy of co-founders Dr. Dionne Champion and Ms. Sherice Grant by providing professional-level training in dance, music and theater to artists of all ages. His presence underscores the event’s mission to uplift young voices and celebrate the role of the arts in helping them grow and thrive.
This vibrant, community-centered evening honors the creativity and resilience of young artists while celebrating the power of arts education in shaping lives and inspiring future leaders.