MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. — Lubeznik Center for the Arts (LCA) and the Lindsey O’Brien Kesling (LOK) Wishing Tree Foundation are proud to present the 12th annual LOK Young Artists Expo on Friday, June 6 from 5 to 8 p.m. (Central) at LCA as part of their free First Friday programming. This celebratory evening of creativity brings together some of the region’s most talented young artists, performers and arts education partners. This year’s expo features a vibrant visual art exhibition showcasing young artists ages 7 to 18, selected through a personalized portfolio review with LCA’s education director. Their works, ranging from painting, sculpture, textiles and digital media, will be on display in the NIPSCO Art Education Studios from June 6 through July 11, 2025. Many pieces will be available for purchase, giving visitors the opportunity to support and invest in the next generation of creatives. The event begins with a young artists meet-and-greet at 5 p.m., followed by a presentation at 6 p.m. (Central), emceed by Timmy Hart Barron, a SAG-AFTRA actor, comedian and musician known for his bold, emotionally grounded comedy. Barron is a graduate of The Second City Chicago whose distinctive blend of heartfelt humor and offbeat charm has captivated millions online. The program will feature a series of inspiring performances, including a musical number by La Porte High School student Molly Cooper. Audiences will also enjoy a special duet by NiKyle Scott and Destiny Walton, as well as a dynamic showcase from students of DancExcel Champion Center for Creative Arts Education and Top 20, Inc. Denzel Smith, arts educator and artistic director of DancExcel Champion Center for Creative Arts Education, continues the powerful legacy of co-founders Dr. Dionne Champion and Ms. Sherice Grant by providing professional-level training in dance, music and theater to artists of all ages. His presence underscores the event’s mission to uplift young voices and celebrate the role of the arts in helping them grow and thrive. This vibrant, community-centered evening honors the creativity and resilience of young artists while celebrating the power of arts education in shaping lives and inspiring future leaders. The LOK Young Artists Expo is made possible through a meaningful and ongoing partnership between LCA and the LOK Wishing Tree Foundation. LOK stands as a “living legacy to Lindsey O’Brien Kesling,” with a dual mission: to raise awareness about carbon monoxide safety and to empower young people to reach their full potential. Through a wide range of creative and performing arts opportunities, LOK helps youth discover their talents and pursue their dreams. LCA is committed to making exceptional cultural experiences accessible to all ages in our community. To learn more about the LOK Wishing Tree Foundation, visit lokwishingtree.org. For more about Lubeznik Center for the Arts, visit LubeznikCenter.org or contact Jessie Sexton, LCA’s marketing manager, at (219) 874-4900 or jsexton@lubeznikcenter.org.