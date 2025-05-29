On May 26 at 12:17 PM, deputies responded to a residence located in the 6900 north block of CR 525 West in reference to a burglary-in progress. Two subjects had been found on the property by the homeowner.

Deputies arrived and began to gather information from the victim. Shortly thereafter, the two subjects were taken into custody. They were identified as 39- year-old Keri L. KOHN of Michigan City and 37-year-old Gregory J. NOVAK of La Porte.

KOHN and NOVAK were transported to the La Porte County Jail (LCJ). Both were arrested for Burglary, Level 4 Felony. KOHN and NOVAK remain housed in the LCJ and each are being held on $20,005.00 cash-only bonds through Superior Court I.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is available for release.