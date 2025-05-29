Lane closures will be in place for approximately two days on U.S. 20 between State Road 39 and Fail Rd beginning on or after Wednesday, May 28. The right outside lanes will be closed in each direction, and no left turns will be permitted within the work zone. These closures are for utility work ahead of long-term construction in this location.
This project consists of road reconstruction with added center turn lanes and shoulders on U.S. 20 in three sections: between State Road 39 and Fail Rd, between U.S. 35 and C.R. 400 W, and between C.R. 250 E and Oak Knoll Rd. Work will be ongoing with alternating lane closures in these areas through late November. Motorists should be alert for changing traffic patterns.