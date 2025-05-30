La PORTE, IN – The LakeFest planning committee today released the festival’s schedule of events for its fifth annual season, according to Park Superintendent and Committee Chair Mark Schreiber.

New this year are weekend steamboat rides on Pine Lake, a family beach bash along Stone Lake, free fitness classes Unity Park and a Sunday brew fest on Stone Lake Beach. Of course, live music returns to the parks – including a free concert by global pop sensation Jesse McCartney – as well as an artisan market, car show, outdoor recreational activities and more.

Held at La Porte’s Pine, Stone and Clear lakes July 25-27, LakeFest will feature live music, food trucks and a wide array of family-friendly activities, all while showcasing the city’s parks and lakes. With some exciting changes and additions to this year’s lineup, Schreiber said the festival offers more variety than ever before.

“With this year being the fifth anniversary of LakeFest, our team wanted to create something all the more special for our community to enjoy,” Schreiber said. “We are especially excited to offer some new opportunities to engage residents and visitors of all ages at Stone Lake Beach. These new event offerings, coupled with an outstanding headliner for our Saturday night concert, came together to create an event lineup that our committee is proud of. We are excited for our community to join us in celebrating five years of LakeFest this July.”

For the full schedule and to learn more about individual events, visit laportelakefest.com.