Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Superior Construction will close U.S. 20 eastbound under I-94 (Exit 22) beginning on or after Monday, June 2.

Eastbound U.S. 20 will be closed so that bridge repair work can be conducted on the I-94 bridge above. The ramp from eastbound I-94 to eastbound U.S. 20 will also be closed due to the location of the work zone.

These closures will be in place for approximately two weeks. Motorists should seek alternate routes. The official detour will follow I-94 to State Road 49 and utilize the loop ramps at that interchange to turn around.