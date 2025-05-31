Hot Spot Cafe in La Porte is hosting a variety of Events in June
Check out some of the upcoming EVENTS at HotSpot Cafe La Porte IN located at 602 Lincolnway in La Porte. For more information and pricing visit www.hotspotcafe.net or call 219-325-8080. While you are there grab a coffee, bubble tea, sandwich, and enjoy the atmosphere.
Pin Wheel Garden Stake Stained Glass Workshop, Sunday June 1st, 2025, 1 pm
Lighted lava Lamp Stained Glass Workshop, Sunday June 8th, 2025, 10 am
Pin Wheel Garden Stake Stained Glass Workshop, Sunday June 8th, 2025, 1 pm
Turtle Beach 3D art, Sunday June 8th, 2025, 1 pm
Wine Glass Painting, Wednesday, June 11th, 6pm – BYOB