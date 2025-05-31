Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Rieth-Riley Construction will have lane closures on U.S. 6 between Range Rd and Meadowbrook Blvd beginning on or after Wednesday, June 4.

U.S. 6 will be reduced to one lane through mid-July for a bridge deck overlay preventative maintenance project over Tracy Rd and CSX Railroad. Temporary traffic signals will be installed to direct traffic.

INDOT urges drivers to stay alert near crews and be prepared to wait for the temporary traffic signal. Motorists are encouraged to allow extra time when driving through this area and should slow down and drive distraction-free through all work zones.