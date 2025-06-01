Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Rieth-Riley Construction will have lane closures on State Road 2 between C.R. 600 E and C.R. 700 E/Cougar Rd beginning on or after Tuesday, June 3.

State Road 2 will be reduced to one lane in each direction for pipe and inlet replacement. This work will take approximately one week, with alternating lane closures while work is in progress.

INDOT encourages drivers to allow extra time when driving through this area and follow traffic directions carefully. Motorists should slow down, exercise caution and drive distraction-free through all work zones.