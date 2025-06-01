On May 26, 2025, at approximately 11:06pm, the LaPorte County Regional Dispatch Center received a 911 call reference suspicious activity in the 100 block of Faulknor Street. The caller indicated a dark colored SUV, without a license plate, was blocking the roadway with several male subjects frantically trying to get it started. The caller believed the SUV may have just been stolen from the Truck Center Auto Lot located at 2001 E Michigan Boulevard.

Uniform Patrol Shift 3 Officers Santoro and Henry responded to the scene. Upon arrival witnesses were interviewed and it was learned the SUV, along with a red Chrysler 300 and a silver passenger car, had already fled the area. The suspects were observed discarding items prior to fleeing. The discarded items were recovered and determined to be multiple vehicle keys to different vehicles. Ultimately, the vehicle keys were linked to business burglaries at the Truck Center and Burgess Motors (607 E US 20). It was determined that forced entry had been made into both businesses where vehicle keys were taken and then used to steal vehicles from the auto lots. A Pontiac G6 & Ford Fusion were stolen from Burgess Motors and a Chrysler 300 & Chevy Suburban were stolen from the Truck Center.

At 11:45pm a 911 call was received and indicated a Hit & Run crash just occurred at the Tall Timbers Apartment Complex (3065 Springland Avenue). The suspect vehicle was located nearby and determined to be the stolen Suburban from the Truck Center Auto Lot. Officers began searching the parking lot areas of the Tall Timbers complex and located the stolen Chrysler 300 & Pontiac G6. Both vehicles were occupied by the suspects who were taken into custody.

The Investigative Division was summoned to the scene and took over the investigation. Det./Sgt. Lendell Hood was assigned as the lead detective. Det./Sgt. Hood presented the results of the investigation to LaPorte County Deputy Prosecutor Sarah Konieczny for review. Deputy Prosecutor Konieczny then presented this case to the Honorable Superior Court IV Magistrate, John Link. Magistrate Link determined probable cause existed for the following criminal charges against the four Defendants:

1. Manny Hernandez (19) of Hammond, Indiana was charged with two counts of Burglary (Level 5 Felony) and four counts of Auto Theft (Level 6 Felony). Bond was set at $15,000 Cash Only and his initial appearance in Superior Court #1 is scheduled for June 3, 2025 at 8:30am.

2. Amarion Wren (18) of Crown Point, Indiana was charged with two counts of Burglary (Level 5 Felony) and four counts of Auto Theft (Level 6 Felony). Bond was set at $15,000 Cash Only and his initial appearance in Superior Court #1 is scheduled for June 3, 2025 at 8:30am.

3. Nehemiah Birdsong-Hester (19) of Hammond, Indiana was charged with two counts of Burglary (Level 5 Felony) and four counts of Auto Theft (Level 6 Felony). Bond was set at $15,000 Cash Only and his initial appearance in Superior Court #1 is scheduled for June 3, 2025 at 8:30am.

4. Brandon Bracey (20) of Gary, Indiana was charged with four counts of Auto Theft (Level 6 Felony). Mr. Bracey made his initial appearance in Superior Court IV on 5/30/2025.

**All four stolen vehicles have been recovered.**

**The photographs of all four Defendants are courtesy of the LaPorte County Jail.**