Wednesday June 4, 2025 – Starke County

9 a.m. – 11 a.m. CST *While supplies last.

Where: Knox United Methodist Church, 201 S. Shield St., Knox, IN 46534

*This distribution is sponsored by USDA and will serve 200 households.

Thursday June 5, 2025 – Kosciusko County

11 a.m. – 1 p.m. EST *While supplies last.

Where: The former Helping Hands Food Pantry, 10072 W. 600 S., Mentone, IN 46539

*This distribution is sponsored by USDA and will serve 150 households.

Friday, June 6, 2025 – St. Joseph County

9 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. EST *While supplies last.

Where: The former Bargain Lane, 1302 Elwood Ave., South Bend, IN 46628

*This distribution is sponsored by Lippert Cares and will serve 150 households.

Friday, June 6, 2025 – St. Joseph County

11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. EST *While supplies last.

Where: Kennedy Academy, 609 N. Olive St., South Bend, IN 46628

*This distribution is sponsored by Lippert Cares and will serve 150 households.

Wednesday, June 11, 2025 – LaPorte County

10 a.m. – 12 p.m. CST *While supplies last.

Where: Marquette Mall, 201 W. US Hwy 20, Michigan City, IN 46360

*This distribution is sponsored by Citizens for the Homeless and will serve 350 households.

Thursday, June 12, 2025 – Elkhart County

9 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. EST *While supplies last.

Where: East Goshen Mennonite Church, 2019 E. Lincoln Ave., Goshen, IN 46528

*This distribution is sponsored by Lippert Cares and will serve 150 households.

Thursday, June 12, 2025 – Elkhart County

11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. EST *While supplies last.

Where: McCory Church, 134 St. Clair Ave., Elkhart, IN 46517

*This distribution is sponsored by Lippert Cares and will serve 150 households.

Friday, June 13, 2025 – Marshall County

9 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. EST *While supplies last.

Where: Bourbon Helping Hands Food Pantry, 204 N. Washington St, Bourbon, IN 46504

*This distribution is sponsored by Lippert Cares and will serve 150 households.

Friday, June 13, 2025 – Marshall County

12:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. EST *While supplies last.

Where: Trinity Lutheran Church, 430 Academy Rd, Culver, IN 46511

*This distribution is sponsored by Lippert Cares and will serve 150 households.

Monday, June 16, 2025 – Elkhart County

10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. EST *While supplies last.

Where: Mary Beck Elementary School, 818 McDonald St, Elkhart, IN 46516

*This distribution is sponsored by Chick-Fil-A Family and Child Grant and will serve 200 households.

Wednesday, June 18, 2025 – Elkhart County

10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. EST *While supplies last.

Where: Woodland Elementary School, 1220 CR 3, Elkhart, IN 46514

*This distribution is sponsored by Chick-Fil-A Family and Child Grant and will serve 200 households.

Friday, June 20, 2025 – Elkhart County

10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. EST *While supplies last.

Where: Osolo Elementary School, 24975 CR 6, Elkhart, IN 46514

*This distribution is sponsored by Chick-Fil-A Family and Child Grant and will serve 200 households.

Saturday, June 28, 2025 – St. Joseph County

10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. EST *While supplies last.

Where: Food Bank of Northern Indiana, 702 Chapin St, South Bend, IN 46601

*This distribution is sponsored by Lippert Cares and will serve 300 households.

Assorted food items offered free of charge. All items are pre-boxed and pre-bagged. First come, first served, while supplies last for those in need of food assistance. One box/bag per household.

Distributions are drive through. Please remain in your vehicle and open your trunk to receive items. An area will be available for self-loading if your trunk does not open.

Thank you, Citizens Concerned for the Homeless, Lippert Cares, and Chick-fil-A Family and Child Grant for sponsoring these distributions.

100% ($176,146.00) [FY2024-2025] of total program costs for The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP) are financed with federal funds. TEFAP is an equal opportunity employer and provider.