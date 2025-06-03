Melissa “Missy” Ann Bennett

October 9, 1965 – May 7, 2025

Melissa “Missy” Ann Bennett, 59, Michigan City, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, May 7, 2025 in Franciscan Health – Crown Point.

Missy’s celebration of life will be held from 2 to 7 p.m., Monday, June 9, 2025 at Red Mill County Park, 0185 S. Holmesville Rd., La Porte, Indiana. Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, Michigan City, Indiana is handling the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Humane Society of Hobart Inc., 2054 IN 130 Hobart, Indiana 46342.

To sign a guest book and leave condolences online visit our website at www.otthaverstock.com.