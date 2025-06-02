Jackson Township – Two motorcyclists passed away due to life-threatening injuries while riding on U.S. Highway 6 in Jackson Township. Liberty Township Volunteer Fire Department responded for a multi vehicle crash involving multiple vehicles and motorcycles early afternoon Friday.

A total of two passenger vehicles and two motorcycles were involved in the crash. The crash occurred at the entrance to White Thorn subdivision, about one mile East of Calumet Avenue.

Sadly, despite life saving measures performed from bystanders and first responders on scene, both riders of the motorcycles were pronounced dead. “Our hearts and prayers go out to the riders and to their families from this tragic crash,” Chief Brian Duncan said.

U.S. Highway 6 between Calumet Avenue and Mander Road were closed for a couple hours while the crash reconstruction team was on scene.

The names of the riders have been withheld until proper notification has been made to the next of kin. Updates will be posted from Jackson Township as they learn more.