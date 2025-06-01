On May 29, 2025, at approximately 10:58pm, the LaPorte County Regional Dispatch Center received a 911 call from a male claiming someone was trying to kill him. The caller was believed to be in the area of Dewey Street & Michigan Boulevard. Officer Dokmanovic located a male subject a block from that location and while speaking with him another male subject exited 1824 E Michigan and advised someone had been shot inside the residence.

This incident was rapidly evolving and multiple Officers from Uniform Patrol Shift III, Long Beach, Trail Creek and the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Department responded to assist. It was quickly learned that two men had been shot while inside the residence. They were identified as 25 year old Treven Armstrong, of Gary, Indiana and his brother, 24 year old Christopher Armstrong of Indianapolis, Indiana. Tragically, Treven Armstrong did not survive his wounds. Christopher Armstrong was transported by LaPorte County EMS to Franciscan Hospital with life threatening wounds and was later transported to South Bend Memorial Hospital for advanced care.

The Michigan City Police Department Investigative Division was summoned to the scene and took over the investigation. With the assistance of the LaPorte County Prosecutor’s Office, a search warrant was obtained for the residence. The scene was processed, evidence was collected, and witnesses were interviewed. Information was obtained which indicated 23 year old D’Marcus Thompson, of Gary, Indiana, was responsible for the shooting. Mr. Thompson had been located by Officer Rachel Davis in the 300 block of S Woodland Avenue and was taken into custody. Mr. Thompson was in possession of a 9mm handgun at the time.

This case was assigned to Cpl. Deshone Harris of the Investigative Division. Cpl. Harris delivered the findings of his investigation to Laporte County Prosecutor Sean Fagan and Chief Deputy Prosecutor Charles Watterson. Upon completion of their review, this case was presented to the Honorable Circuit Court Magistrate, Erika Stallworth, for the filing of formal criminal charges against D’Marcus Thompson. Magistrate Stallworth determined probable cause existed and an arrest warrant was issued charging Mr. Thompson with the following:

1.) Murder (a Felony) 2.) Attempted Murder (Level 1 Felony) 3.) Aggravated Battery (Level 3 Felony) 4.) Criminal Recklessness (Level 5 Felony)

Bond was set at $1,000,000 Cash Only.

The Michigan City Police Department would ask that anyone with information about this case to please contact Det./Cpl. Harris at (219) 874-3221 Ext. 1017 or by email at dharris@emichigancity.com. We would also like to remind the public that you can contact us via Facebook Messenger, through our crime tip hotline number of 219-873-1488, or you can also call the WeTip Hotline for General Crime (800) 78-CRIME and possibly receive a reward upon an arrest and conviction. All WeTip call information is sent directly to the LaPorte County Prosecutor’s Office. You can always request to remain anonymous!

**Arrests and criminal charges are mere accusations. Every person is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.**