June is National Safety Month and Northern Indiana Public Service Company LLC (NIPSCO) is sharing an important reminder for its customers: when planning and carrying out home improvement projects that involve electricity and natural gas equipment and lines, don’t do it yourself (don’t DIY)!

“If you’re planning to install a new natural gas stove, dryer, or furnace—or if you’re considering adding new electrical outlets or wiring—please don’t attempt to do it yourself,” said Vince Parisi, NIPSCO President and Chief Operating Officer. “Instead, we strongly encourage you to contact a qualified gas or electrical professional to ensure the work is done safely and up to code inside your home.”

Here is more information to take into consideration when working with a qualified gas or electrical professional on home installations:

• Never install a furnace in a room where someone sleeps – This can pose serious carbon monoxide risks, even with proper ventilation.

• Don’t ignore changes to your appliances – If you notice any change with your appliances, like no heat or overheating from your furnace/boiler, a yellow flame or the presence of soot around a burner on your gas stove, or your furnace or hot water heater fan often kicking on and off.

• Proper installation is the key to safety — Make sure a qualified professional determines that the equipment is properly vented and adjusted, and that it has an adequate supply of fresh air for safe, efficient combustion.

• Be aware of long-term care guidelines — Follow the manufacturer’s instructions for safe operation and care for your equipment.

• Watch for electrical safety concerns – Call a qualified electrician or your landlord if you observe warm or discolored wall outlets, a burning smell from an appliance, flickering lights or frequent problems with circuit breakers or blowing fuses.

For more safety information and tips, visit NIPSCO.com/safety