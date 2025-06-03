LA PORTE COUNTY, IN — Unity Foundation of La Porte County is now accepting online applications for its 2025 “Power for Good” Community Grants. The application will remain open until 4:59 p.m. on Friday, July 11.

Nonprofit organizations and other eligible groups may apply for up to $5,000 to support innovative projects that enhance quality of life and strengthen La Porte County. Fundable projects may address unmet community needs, encourage collaboration, or help attract additional funding or resources. Past grants have supported initiatives in education, public safety, arts and culture, the environment, social services and more.

“This is what Unity is all about—helping local people and organizations do good things for La Porte County,” said CC Payne, Director of Operations at Unity Foundation. “Thanks to our generous donors, we’re able to invest directly in community-driven solutions.”

Eligible applicants include 501(c)(3) nonprofits, churches (for non-religious purposes), schools, educators, and local governmental entities such as townships or fire districts. Full details and application information are available at uflc.net/grants/community-grants.

Community members can help multiply the impact of these grants by contributing to Unity’s Power for Good Fund. Thanks to a generous $2-for-$1 matching opportunity from Lilly Endowment Inc., all donations made to the Power for Good Fund through the end of 2025 will be tripled, making more grants like these possible in the future.

To donate or learn more, visit uflc.net or call (219) 879-0327.

About Unity Foundation

Since 1992, Unity Foundation of La Porte County has served donors, nonprofits and local communities. As La Porte County’s community foundation, it manages $50 million in assets, administers more than 400 charitable funds, and has distributed nearly $29 million through direct grants and scholarships. Unity Foundation’s mission is to strengthen La Porte County now and forever by building permanent endowments; providing leadership; offering philanthropic vehicles for everyone; and being a catalyst for social and economic vitality. For more information, please visit uflc.net or call 219-879-0327.

