Throughout time, poets told stories, offered social and political commentary, recorded religious beliefs, and revealed deep, human feelings. This April, northwest Indiana poets did the same as they celebrated World Creativity & Innovation Week and National Poetry Month.
Elementary through high school students and adults submitted their poems in this year’s annual “Juried Showcase of Poetry.” The Showcase is sponsored every year by the Center for Creative Solutions, a local non-profit organization dedicated to a community culture of creativity and innovation.
The winners read their work to family, friends and community members at the La Porte County Visitors & Convention Center on April 27. Introducing the program, Bill Halliar of the Center noted that the Showcase started with La Porte County students and now attracts poets from Porter and Lake Counties as well.
“Ester (co-chair of the event) and I have watched our poetry showcase grow over the years, from a humble beginning of just three poets in the first year to several hundred student poets submitting their work for the past several years. Today, the World Creativity & Innovation Week Poetry Showcase has become an important pillar in the celebration of our student’s creative spirit,” he said.
“What a journey it has been, thanks to all of you. We have discovered that the heart and soul of northwest Indiana beats to the rhythm of its poets. Now as Ester takes up the reins, we are sure that this important event will continue to grow and nurture young poets across our region for many years to come.” Halliar added.
Ester further noted, “This year, thanks to an Indiana Arts Commission grant, we were able to expand the Poetry Showcase by offering monetary awards to the winning student poets, as well as beautiful journals handmade by local artist, Andrea Peterson of Hook Pottery Paper.”
“We also instituted the first Northwest Indiana Ambassador Poet, as well as the Northwest Indiana Youth Ambassador Poet. Those designations went to Matt Buchanan in the adult division and Henry Fisher in the youth. Each year a new Ambassador will be chosen, and we are expanding to all the counties in Northwest Indiana,” she announced.
Once again, Indiana University Northwest Professor, Dr. William Allegrezza, judged the blind entries. He teaches creative writing, professional writing, composition, and literature classes. His primary interest is in contemporary poetry in the Americas. Allegrezza’s writings, including 14 published books, have been translated into Italian, Spanish, Dutch, and Portuguese.
Earlier in the month, poets, Carnessa Carnes, Kayla Vasilko, Jamie Wendt, and Valerie Wallace, read their work at Womens’ Voices in Poetry 2.0. The program was organized and funded by the Sinai Temple, a community partner recognizing World Creativity & Innovation Week. “We wanted our program to entertain original voices of diverse women. Doing this before a large group is a great way to weave together heartfelt emotions and experiences,” said Judy Jacobi, convener.
The Center for Creative Solutions has sponsored Northwest Indiana’s World Creativity & Innovation Week for the last 16 years. Joining it are community partners, the La Porte County Convention & Visitors Center; Society of Innovators at Purdue Northwest Indiana, Sinai Temple, The Nest, Westville Public Library, Art on the Air on Lakeshore Public Radio, and WIMS Radio.
The week’s celebration is made possible in part by the generosity of the Bethany Church Foundation of La Porte; the Renaissance Group; the Indiana Arts Commission, a state agency, and the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency; Morgan Family Foundation; B. R. Foundation; and Family Express Corporation.
The Center is a non-profit organization devoted to encouraging a culture of innovation in Northwest Indiana. It offers creativity events and workshops. For more information, go to the CenterforCreativeSolutions.
com,
send an email to creativity52@comcast.net
, or telephone 219-326-7259.
Student Winners
Avery Graves
1st Place
2nd grade, Wadsworth Elementary School, Griffith
Lainey Bell
2nd Place
2nd grade, Wadsworth Elementary School, Griffith
Elsie Wyness
3rd Place
2nd grade, Wadsworth Elementary School, Griffith
Lucas Diaz
1st Place
3rd grade, Beiriger Elementary School, Griffith
Easten Flynn
2nd Place
3rd grade, Beiriger Elementary School, Griffith
Davis Vician
3rd Place
3rd grade Beiriger Elementary School, Griffith
Chaiim Cross
1st Place
4th grade, Beiriger Elementary School, Griffith
Maxson Blount
2nd Place
4th grade, Beiriger Elementary School, Griffith
Emma Katich
3rd Place
4th grade, Beiriger Elementary School, Griffith
Ellie Swoboda
1st Place
5th grade, Beiriger Elementary School, Griffith
Mason Carver
2nd Place
5th grade, Beiriger Elementary School, Griffith
Amanda Diaz
3rd Place
5th grade, Beiriger Elementary School, Griffith
Robert Slatton
1st Place
7th grade, Westville Middle School
Cami Callahan
2nd Place
7th grade, Westville Middle School
Brooklyn Egly
3rd Place
7th grade, Westville Middle School
Annabella Robles
1st Place
9th grade, La Lumiere School, La Porte
Frances Ruiz
2nd Place
9th grade, La Lumiere School, La Porte
Angelica Smith
3rd Place
9th grade, La Lumiere School, La Porte
Ash Bachelor
1st Place –
10th grade, Michigan City High School
Henry Fisher
1st Place
11th grade, La Lumiere School, La Porte
Carmen Navarro
2nd Place
11th grade, La Lumiere School, La Porte
Carmen Navarro
3rd Place
11th grade La Lumiere School, La Porte
Adult Winners
1st and 2nd Places – Matthew Buchanan
La Porte
3rd Place – Donavan Barrier
Michigan City
-30-