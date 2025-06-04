Throughout time, poets told stories, offered social and political commentary, recorded religious beliefs, and revealed deep, human feelings. This April, northwest Indiana poets did the same as they celebrated World Creativity & Innovation Week and National Poetry Month.

Elementary through high school students and adults submitted their poems in this year’s annual “Juried Showcase of Poetry.” The Showcase is sponsored every year by the Center for Creative Solutions, a local non-profit organization dedicated to a community culture of creativity and innovation.

The winners read their work to family, friends and community members at the La Porte County Visitors & Convention Center on April 27. Introducing the program, Bill Halliar of the Center noted that the Showcase started with La Porte County students and now attracts poets from Porter and Lake Counties as well.

“Ester (co-chair of the event) and I have watched our poetry showcase grow over the years, from a humble beginning of just three poets in the first year to several hundred student poets submitting their work for the past several years. Today, the World Creativity & Innovation Week Poetry Showcase has become an important pillar in the celebration of our student’s creative spirit,” he said.

“What a journey it has been, thanks to all of you. We have discovered that the heart and soul of northwest Indiana beats to the rhythm of its poets. Now as Ester takes up the reins, we are sure that this important event will continue to grow and nurture young poets across our region for many years to come.” Halliar added.

Ester further noted, “This year, thanks to an Indiana Arts Commission grant, we were able to expand the Poetry Showcase by offering monetary awards to the winning student poets, as well as beautiful journals handmade by local artist, Andrea Peterson of Hook Pottery Paper.”

“We also instituted the first Northwest Indiana Ambassador Poet, as well as the Northwest Indiana Youth Ambassador Poet. Those designations went to Matt Buchanan in the adult division and Henry Fisher in the youth. Each year a new Ambassador will be chosen, and we are expanding to all the counties in Northwest Indiana,” she announced. Once again, Indiana University Northwest Professor, Dr. William Allegrezza, judged the blind entries. He teaches creative writing, professional writing, composition, and literature classes. His primary interest is in contemporary poetry in the Americas. Allegrezza’s writings, including 14 published books, have been translated into Italian, Spanish, Dutch, and Portuguese.

Earlier in the month, poets, Carnessa Carnes, Kayla Vasilko, Jamie Wendt, and Valerie Wallace, read their work at Womens’ Voices in Poetry 2.0. The program was organized and funded by the Sinai Temple, a community partner recognizing World Creativity & Innovation Week. “We wanted our program to entertain original voices of diverse women. Doing this before a large group is a great way to weave together heartfelt emotions and experiences,” said Judy Jacobi, convener.

The Center for Creative Solutions has sponsored Northwest Indiana’s World Creativity & Innovation Week for the last 16 years. Joining it are community partners, the La Porte County Convention & Visitors Center; Society of Innovators at Purdue Northwest Indiana, Sinai Temple, The Nest, Westville Public Library, Art on the Air on Lakeshore Public Radio, and WIMS Radio. The week’s celebration is made possible in part by the generosity of the Bethany Church Foundation of La Porte; the Renaissance Group; the Indiana Arts Commission, a state agency, and the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency; Morgan Family Foundation; B. R. Foundation; and Family Express Corporation.

com, send an email to The Center is a non-profit organization devoted to encouraging a culture of innovation in Northwest Indiana. It offers creativity events and workshops. For more information, go to the CenterforCreativeSolutions.com,send an email to creativity52@comcast.net , or telephone 219-326-7259.

Student Winners

Avery Graves

1st Place

2nd grade, Wadsworth Elementary School, Griffith

Lainey Bell

2nd Place

2nd grade, Wadsworth Elementary School, Griffith

Elsie Wyness

3rd Place

2nd grade, Wadsworth Elementary School, Griffith



1st Place

3rd grade, Beiriger Elementary School, Griffith Lucas Diaz1st Place3rd grade, Beiriger Elementary School, Griffith Easten Flynn

2nd Place

3rd grade, Beiriger Elementary School, Griffith

Davis Vician

3rd Place

3rd grade Beiriger Elementary School, Griffith

Chaiim Cross

1st Place

4th grade, Beiriger Elementary School, Griffith

Maxson Blount

2nd Place

4th grade, Beiriger Elementary School, Griffith

Emma Katich

3rd Place

4th grade, Beiriger Elementary School, Griffith

Ellie Swoboda

1st Place

5th grade, Beiriger Elementary School, Griffith

Mason Carver

2nd Place

5th grade, Beiriger Elementary School, Griffith



3rd Place

5th grade, Beiriger Elementary School, Griffith Amanda Diaz3rd Place5th grade, Beiriger Elementary School, Griffith Robert Slatton

1st Place

7th grade, Westville Middle School

Cami Callahan

2nd Place

7th grade, Westville Middle School

Brooklyn Egly

3rd Place

7th grade, Westville Middle School



1st Place

9th grade, La Lumiere School, La Porte Annabella Robles1st Place9th grade, La Lumiere School, La Porte Frances Ruiz

2nd Place

9th grade, La Lumiere School, La Porte

Angelica Smith

3rd Place

9th grade, La Lumiere School, La Porte

Ash Bachelor

1st Place –

10th grade, Michigan City High School

Henry Fisher

1st Place

11th grade, La Lumiere School, La Porte

Carmen Navarro

2nd Place

11th grade, La Lumiere School, La Porte

Carmen Navarro

3rd Place

11th grade La Lumiere School, La Porte

Adult Winners

1st and 2nd Places – Matthew Buchanan

La Porte

3rd Place – Donavan Barrier

Michigan City

-30-