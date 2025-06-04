On June 1, 2025, at approximately 12:34 am, the FLOCK RAVEN gunshot detection system alerted to a shot

being fired near 403 Chicago Street. Uniform Patrol Shift 3 Officer Brock Moore responded to the location as

did Officers Robert Dokmanovic and Patrick Lewis from the Crime Suppression Unit. Officer Moore was the

first to arrive on scene and as he was walking through the area, he noticed a green laser emitting out of the

upper window of 401 Chicago Apt. 2. The laser was consistent with being a laser gun sight and soon after

seeing it, a gunshot was fired out of the same window which was directly above him.

A perimeter was immediately set up around the building. The LaPorte County Prosecutor’s Office was

contacted as was the SWAT Team. Prosecutors Charles Watterson and Dennis Caviston assisted with obtaining

a search warrant for the apartment. The search warrant was signed and issued by the Honorable LaPorte County

Circuit Court Magistrate, Pamela Munsey.

Tactical entry was made into the apartment and the scene was safely secured by SWAT. The apartment was

searched and interviews with the occupants took place. Two handguns, with one having a green laser sight, and

two rifles were recovered along with ammunition. It was determined that 19 year old Lennon Houghtaling, who

resides in the apartment, and 18 year old Ryder Lechtanski (Michigan City) were responsible for the firearm

discharges from the apartment. Both men were arrested on probable cause for Criminal Recklessness as a Level

5 Felony.

This case was presented to LaPorte County Deputy Prosecutor, Doug Shaw, for review. On June 2, 2025,

Deputy Prosecutor Shaw presented this case to the Honorable Superior Court 1 Judge, Jaime Oss. Judge Oss

determined probable cause existed for the formal filing of the above referenced criminal charges. Bond was set

at $15,000 cash only for Houghtaling and Lechtanski.

**The booking photographs are courtesy of the LaPorte County Jail.

**Arrests and criminal charges are mere accusations. Every person is presumed innocent unless and

until proven guilty in a court of law.**