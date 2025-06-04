La Porte Community School Corporation is proud to announce that three schools have received prestigious recognition from the Indiana Department of Education for their commitment to science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education.

Crichfield Elementary School and Kingsford Heights Elementary School have earned full STEM Certification, joining an elite group of Indiana schools recognized as leaders in innovative STEM education. Additionally, Kesling Intermediate School has been designated as “Developing” in STEM Certification, highlighting the significant progress the school has made in creating an engaging STEM culture.

The recognition of three La Porte schools in a single year demonstrates the district’s comprehensive commitment to providing students with cutting-edge educational opportunities that prepare them for future careers in STEM fields.

“This recognition reflects the hard work and dedication of our educators, students, and families,” said Superintendent Dr. Sandra Wood. “Our schools are creating learning environments where students don’t just learn about STEM – they live it through hands-on experiences that spark curiosity and innovation.”

What STEM Certification Means

The Indiana STEM Certification program, created in 2015, recognizes schools that go beyond traditional classroom instruction to create innovative learning environments. Certified schools demonstrate excellence in:

Inquiry-based and project-based learning

Community engagement and entrepreneurship

Student-centered classroom approaches

Integration of STEM with the humanities and arts

Out-of-school STEM activities and experiences

Schools must complete a rigorous application and review process, and certifications must be renewed every five years to maintain their status.

Crichfield Elementary and Kingsford Heights Elementary: Newly Certified Leaders

Crichfield Elementary and Kingsford Heights Elementary have joined more than 100 schools statewide that hold STEM Certification. This achievement represents their commitment to employing innovative teaching methods that engage students in real-world problem-solving and creative thinking.

These schools have demonstrated their ability to integrate STEM learning across subjects, creating environments where students develop critical thinking skills while exploring science, technology, engineering, and mathematics through hands-on projects and collaborative learning experiences.

“We are thankful to our community partners for their support from the Boys and Girls Club, La Porte County Library, and Kingsford Heights PTA, as well as Kingsford Heights American Legion and Kingsford-Union Volunteer Fire Department. Sustaining these STEM efforts will continue to prepare our students for the future,” said Kingsford Heights Principal Amy Kosior. “I could not be more proud of this outstanding achievement for our school!”

Kesling Intermediate: Rising Star in STEM Education

Kesling Intermediate School’s designation as “Developing” in STEM Certification is equally significant. This newer recognition category, introduced in the 2022-2023 school year, highlights schools that have made substantial progress in building strong STEM programs and are on their way to completing certification.

The “Developing” designation acknowledges Kesling’s efforts to establish the infrastructure for sustainable, high-quality STEM education. As part of this recognition, the school will receive strategic support from the Indiana Department of Education as it progresses toward full STEM Certification.

La Porte Community School Corporation’s commitment to STEM education extends beyond the recent Indiana Department of Education recognitions. For five consecutive years, all La Porte schools serving K-5 have been recognized as Project Lead The Way (PLTW) Distinguished Launch Schools, demonstrating sustained excellence in elementary STEM programming.

This remarkable achievement highlights the district’s consistent dedication to providing high-quality STEM experiences from the earliest grade levels, creating a strong foundation that supports students throughout their educational journey.

These recognitions position La Porte Community School Corporation as a leader in STEM education within the region. The district’s success in earning recognition for schools at different levels – from newly certified to developing programs, combined with five years of consecutive PLTW Distinguished Launch School recognition – showcases a comprehensive approach to STEM education that serves students across grade levels.

As these schools continue to develop their STEM programs, students throughout the La Porte community will benefit from enhanced learning opportunities that prepare them for success in an increasingly technology-driven world.