Press Release, Valparaiso Police Department:

On June 2, 2025, at approx. 7:30 p.m., Valparaiso Police responded to the 1900 block of Chicago Street in reference to the report of a subject being shot. It was further learned the suspect in the incident may have left the area or had secured himself in a nearby apartment. Upon arrival, police were directed to the male victim who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was confirmed deceased on scene.

Police continued an immediate search for the suspect and the Porter County Emergency Response Team responded to assist. The investigation quickly confirmed the suspect had left the area and provided his potential location. The suspect, Kuran Kinley (24), of Highland was soon located in the 300 block of Indiana Avenue. Kinley was taken into custody and transported to the Valparaiso Police Department as part of the investigation. Kinley was later incarcerated at the Porter County Jail on a charge of Murder and Felon in Possession of a Firearm. All individuals associated with this incident are presumed innocent until proven guilty and the investigation remains ongoing.

If you have any information related to this incident, please contact the Valparaiso Police Department at 219-462-2135. Information can also be texted to TIP411 (847-411) and enter “Valpo” in the message field prior to sending the message. Please use the word “Chicago” in the first line of your tip to identify which case you are providing information on. Thank you to the Porter County Sheriff’s Department, Valparaiso Fire Department, and Porter County Coroner’s Office for their assistance with this investigation.