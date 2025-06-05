News Release, Indiana Department of Natural Resources:

Students at 63 Indiana schools will experience the outdoors during the 2025-26 school year thanks in part to a grant program that supports field trips to Indiana State Parks and other state park-managed properties.

The Discover the Outdoors Field Trip Grant Program is for all K-12 schools and is administered through the Indiana Natural Resources Foundation (INRF), the supporting nonprofit of the DNR.

Grants of up to $500 are awarded to fund transportation costs, program fees, and classroom supplies related to the field trips. A recent gift of $10,000 from STAR Financial Bank, along with the continued generosity of individual donors, allowed the program to increase the total dollars distributed once again this year.

The program is expected to distribute $27,691 through 68 grants this year, the largest amount in its existence. An estimated 5,623 K-12 students will benefit.

Since the program’s start in 2013, a total of 345 field trip grants have been awarded, giving an estimated 30,800 students the opportunity to visit state parks at a reduced cost to schools and students. With this year’s awards, more than $92,000 in overall funding has been distributed to allow students to visit an Indiana state park for a guided hike or talk with an interpretive naturalist.

The fund was established in memory of Tom Huck, a longtime DNR employee who was an ardent supporter of outdoor experiences for children in parks. In addition to generous individuals, periodic support for the program is provided by the Indiana Master Naturalist Advisory Council, the Indiana Parks Alliance, and the INRF.

“It’s exciting to see so many teachers engaging their students with our natural and cultural resources,” INRF executive director Jody Kress said. “The grants for field trips funded by generous donors give school children a chance to experience Indiana State Parks, which for many students is the first time.”

To donate to the field trip program, visit IndianaNRF.org. Indiana has 24 state parks, eight reservoirs, two state forest recreation areas and two off-road state recreation areas eligible for field trip funding. Field trips to state park properties engage students in learning about Indiana’s fish, forest, wildlife, natural habitats, and conservation. The receiving schools and where they will visit are: