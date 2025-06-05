The Portage Police Department have announced a traffic alert for Thursday starting at 5 p.m. for PHS graduation.

PHS graduation ceremony will be held today (Thursday June 5) at 7:00 p.m. Gates open at 5:00 p.m. and at that time Airport Road will be closed to all northbound traffic at American Way and will remain closed for several hours.

Police are asking the public to see the map for entry locations and parking. The map can be found on this story and on the Portage Police Department Facebook page.

They are expecting a significant amount of traffic in and around Portage High School, beginning late in the afternoon.

“If you must travel in the area expect delays and plan your arrival time accordingly,” PPD stated.

“Handicapped parking will be provided at the bus barn, but a handicapped license plate or placard must be presented.”