LA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. – An Indiana Department of Transportation contractor is conducting lane closures on U.S. 20 between I-94 and C.R. 400 W.

The right outside lane is closed westbound for approximately two days through June 5, followed by the right outside lane on the eastbound side for approximately two days on or after Monday, June 9. No left turns will be permitted within the area of the closed lane. These closures are for utility work ahead of long-term construction in this location.

This project consists of road reconstruction with added center turn lanes and shoulders on U.S. 20 in three sections: between State Road 39 and Fail Rd, between U.S. 35 and C.R. 400 W, and between C.R. 250 E and Oak Knoll Rd. Work will be ongoing with alternating lane closures in these areas through late November. Motorists should be alert for changing traffic patterns.

INDOT encourages drivers to allow extra time when driving through this area and follow traffic directions carefully.