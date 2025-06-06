Michigan City, IN – Administrators, staff, school board members, families, and friends cheered on adult graduates from across LaPorte County as they gathered at the Holdcraft Performing Arts Center in Michigan City on Wednesday, May 29, to celebrate the achievement of an important milestone: a high school diploma.

Of the eighty-seven adult education graduates who earned their High School Equivalency (HSE) diplomas, thirty-two students opted to participate in this year’s commencement ceremony.

Nine student speakers – Jaevianna Aldridge, Sunni Hendricks, Devante Jones, Angel McCarty, Diego Perez-Paz, Rema Reed, Keanna Reynolds, Katherine Roberts, and Misty Stotler each offered brief, heartfelt reflections on their journey, challenges they overcame, and the personal significance of their achievements.

MCAS School Board President Marty Corley delivered a powerful message centered on perseverance.

“This diploma is more than a certificate. It is a symbol of effort, of perseverance, of becoming better,” he said. “You did not just graduate. You overcame. Growth has no age limit, and greatness has no deadline.”

Superintendent Dr. Wendel McCollum addressed the graduates with words of encouragement and pride.

“Every one of you has a story, a journey marked by struggle, sacrifice, and serious hustle,” he said. “You did not just earn this for yourself. You earned it for your kids, your families, and your future. You proved that it is never too late to rewrite the story. This diploma is your key, one that unlocks college, new careers, and bigger dreams.”

Forty-four graduates received special recognition as “College and Career Ready” for achieving high scores on their HSE subject exams. This designation makes them eligible to apply for admission to any postsecondary institution in Indiana without needing remediation.

Diplomas were conferred by Michigan City Area Schools Board of Trustees members, including President Marty Corley, Vice President Thomas Dombkowski, Jacqueline Allison, Phyllis Stark, and James Stewart, along with Associate Superintendent Cathy Bildhauser. The event was led by Dan McKinney, with Julie Fregien, Director of Adult Education, overseeing the program.

The Adult Education program, offered at multiple sites across LaPorte County, is open to adults seeking to complete their high school education or gain workforce certifications. To learn more about the program, visit educateMC.net/AdultEd.