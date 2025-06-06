Porter County Sheriff Jeff Balon wants the community to be aware of a scam that began circulating Wednesday throughout not only Porter County, but the entire State of Indiana.

“We have attached a picture of the text message that was sent out to many citizens and want to confirm this is completely false and to not click on the link that appears to be legitimate beginning with in.gov.

We’d also like to take this moment to again reiterate to be aware of the continuing scam of subjects impersonating Officers and demanding money to avoid an arrest. We have attached some recent documents the scammers have been providing to citizens attempting to fool them.

If you receive a call from a person claiming to be one of our Officers and are concerned they are not who they say they are, please hang up and call 219-477-3170 to verify their identity. If you receive a call from a person claiming to be an Officer with another agency and are suspicious, please hang up and call that agency directly to verify their identity.

Please keep in mind, sometimes callers can mask the caller ID information to make it appear as if the call is coming from a police department or other government entity. Our Officers would never call you demanding your social security number, date of birth, bank account information, or telling you to pay a fee to avoid an arrest.”