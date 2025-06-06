Press Release, Health Foundation of La Porte:

LA PORTE – Each year, Health Foundation of La Porte (HFL) provides grants for life-saving AEDs (automated external defibrillators) to ensure the La Porte County community has access to these devices. HFL works in conjunction with La Porte County EMS, La Porte County E911, City of La Porte Fire Department, the Play for Jake Foundation, and the La Porte County Health Department to ensure our community has a safe, manageable, and efficient program to help people who are suffering a serious heart event have the best chance at survival and to help educate the community on the importance of AED maintenance and training.

On Tuesday, June 3, 2025, HFL welcomed partners and grantees to celebrate the 2025 AED grantees and the expanded availability of AEDs in key locations in the community.

This year, HFL awarded 55 AEDs, AED cabinets, and corresponding AED signage. In total, HFL awarded $115,141 in AED grants to 23 organizations.

“We are so inspired by our community grantee partners,” said Jessica Mace, HFL Vice President. “Today’s AED Celebration coincides with National CPR & AED Awareness Week, held each year June 1-7, and it is a perfect opportunity to celebrate the commitment of so many organizations in La Porte County to being prepared to save lives.”

Since 2017, HFL has awarded 310 AEDs, cabinets, and appropriate signage to the community, as well as grants to the City of La Porte, Michigan City, and Long Beach fire departments to provide community CPR/AED classes. To date, HFL’s investment totals $757,119 in AED and CPR-related grants.

2025 AED Celebration Speakers

Speakers at the June 3 AED Celebration included Dr. Gary Wheeland, HFL Board Member; Matt Deckard, La Porte County E911 Assistant Director; Erik Jedrysek, City of La Porte Fire Department Training Chief; Pierce Szubelak, Stryker Account Manager – SW Michigan & NW Indiana; and Erica Kanney, HFL Communications & Education Manager. Grants were presented by Jessica Mace, HFL Vice President.

During the celebration Deckard shared about the La Porte County AED registry, supported through PulsePoint, which currently has more than 475 registered AEDs. This map helps first responders and CPR-trained community members know where to access AEDs during cardiac emergencies. The 2025 AED grantees received resources during the event to register their AEDs. Learn more and download the free PulsePoint apps (PulsePoint AED, the AED registry, and PulsePoint Respond, the app that notifies users when CPR is needed in their area) at https://www.pulsepoint.org/download .

Jedrysek spoke about the monthly, free Community CPR/AED Classes hosted by City of La Porte Fire Department, and offered support for the AED grantees should they need help identifying the best place to display their new lifesaving device.

Szubelak provided an AED demonstration, showing all in attendance how the device is designed for use by people without training. The device provides audible, step-by-step instructions and scans the patient’s heart rhythm to determine when and if shocks are needed. First responders can easily connect to the AED when they arrive on scene.

Kanney announced the premiere of a Sudden Cardiac Arrest Awareness video, available on HFL's YouTube channel (youtube.com/@healthfoundationoflaporte), meant to spread awareness of the importance of a prepared community for sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) emergencies.

Mace celebrated the 23 grantee organizations and welcomed them to take their AEDs, cabinets, and requested signage with them.

2025 When Seconds Count AED Grant Recipients

Bethel A.M.E. Church

Bethel Chapel

Bethel Presbyterian Church

Center Township Volunteer Fire Department

City of Michigan City Department of Parks and Recreation

Disabled American Veterans Chapter #23

Fairgrounds Management and Events Corporation

Holy Family Parish

Hudson Township

La Porte Community School Corporation

La Porte County Family YMCA

LaCrosse Volunteer Fire Department

Nest Community Shelter

Noble Township Volunteer Fire Department

Paladin

The Play for Jake Foundation

Salem Church

Scipio Township

Scipio Township Fire Department

South Central Community School Corporation

St. Stanislaus Kostka Parish

Town of Kingsford Heights Parks and Recreation

Tri-Township Consolidated School Corporation

Sudden cardiac arrest is a leading cause of death in the United States. Defibrillation from an AED is effective in helping people survive sudden cardiac arrest. AEDs save lives.